Jennifer Horrigan Buys 29,200 Shares of QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Jennifer Horrigan bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,105.20 ($21,351.21).

ASX:QVE opened at A$1.04 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.03. QV Equities Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88).

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

