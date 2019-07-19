JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $21.00 at Buckingham Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target upped by Buckingham Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a positive rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 31,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,737. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,045 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

