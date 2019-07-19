Jetcoin Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $144,646.00 and approximately $33,504.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00276707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.01453396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00123633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

