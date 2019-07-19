John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.84

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $14.02. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 4th quarter worth $389,000.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.