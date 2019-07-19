John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Trading Up 0.4%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.49, approximately 9,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.