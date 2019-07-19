Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $49,530.00 and approximately $528.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00276649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.01418597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00123619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

