JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.77 ($61.36).

FRA:BNR opened at €43.01 ($50.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €43.02. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

