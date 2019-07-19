JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 70.06 ($0.92).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 56.85 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In related news, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

