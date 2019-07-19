Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALU. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of KALU opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $119.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.