Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KALV. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,625. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $301.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 127.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,073 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $78,976.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $440,900. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.