KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.74 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,031.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 2,436.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

