KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDDIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.16.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

