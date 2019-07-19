KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $193.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,894,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,212,000 after buying an additional 649,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after buying an additional 454,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

