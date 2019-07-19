Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Friday. 12,676,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,904. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.02. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $786.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

