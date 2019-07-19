KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities cut TIER REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 1,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,383. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a current ratio of 394.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,362,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after buying an additional 509,742 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 87,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

