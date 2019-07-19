Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $10.84. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 1,147 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on KEP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

