Kuai Token Price Up 2% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00276173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01392487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00124756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.