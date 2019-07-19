L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

FSTR stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $281.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.83. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 116.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

