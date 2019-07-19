Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $65,328.12 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 5,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $65,328.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.