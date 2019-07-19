LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 65,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,349. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 16.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

