Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Linde to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.38. 1,228,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $205.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,717,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,604,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $997,692,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 33,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after buying an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

