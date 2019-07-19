Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $149.00. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 5,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.74.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

