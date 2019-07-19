Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

