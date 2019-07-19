Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.83

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and traded as low as $29.65. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 35,328 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFI. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.80.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$907.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rory A. Mcalpine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$99,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at C$693,329.97. Also, Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.52, for a total transaction of C$134,085.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,838.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,988 shares of company stock worth $644,490.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

