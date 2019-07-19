Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 38.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

