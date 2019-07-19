Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.22. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 84,011 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $378.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

