Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 29126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

In other news, insider Anders Ekblom bought 46,700 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £50,903 ($66,513.79). Also, insider Peter J. Fellner bought 30,000 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($50,176.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 86,700 shares of company stock worth $9,440,300.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

