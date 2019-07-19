Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $26.68 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $483,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $573,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,333. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.