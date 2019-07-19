MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.75 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $36,397.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00288700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.01470084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00125907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000531 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,430,561,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,403,079 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.