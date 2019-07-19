Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.92. Metro shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 94,502 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.29.

Get Metro alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.