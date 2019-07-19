Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $680.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $673.83.

MTD opened at $828.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $812.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

