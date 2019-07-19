Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,896,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,291,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,393,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,550,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,108 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

