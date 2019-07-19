Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of MLND opened at $10.65 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $303,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

