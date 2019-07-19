Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.53

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and traded as low as $22.23. Misonix shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Misonix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

