Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.69) on Monday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,536 ($20.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $511.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.32.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.