Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €55.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR 1COV opened at €41.80 ($48.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a twelve month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.26.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

