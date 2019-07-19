Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,955 ($25.55).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,338 ($30.55) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,857.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 31.50 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 24,051 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

