MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. MoSys shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,608 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of MoSys as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

