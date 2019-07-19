M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.81. 54,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,333. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,521 shares of company stock worth $920,389 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

