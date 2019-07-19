Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mylan by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 538,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mylan by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Mylan by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.