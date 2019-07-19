Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Myomo worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

