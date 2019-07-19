Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 13.3%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, 7,329,837 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 398% from the average session volume of 1,471,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,098 shares during the period. Naked Brand Group accounts for about 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

