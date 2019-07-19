Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 4,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,311 shares of company stock worth $132,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Natera by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 1,419,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,095,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Natera by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Natera by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 522,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Natera by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 513,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 200,550 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

