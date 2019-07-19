National Bank Financial Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.75.

TSE:VET opened at C$26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$26.14 and a twelve month high of C$48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$481.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.05%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total value of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,428,974.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

