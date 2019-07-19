National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Cut to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Johnson Rice currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.74 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.25 and a beta of 1.28.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

