Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a P/E ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $55,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,131.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

