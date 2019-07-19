Nebula AI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $879.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $879.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.05289323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,838,056,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.