Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPHD opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

