NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 12640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

