Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,587,996.10 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

